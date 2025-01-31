Kofi Adams Questions Government’s Role in Black Stars Coaching Decision

Minister-Designate for Sports, Kofi Adams, has raised questions about the government’s involvement in the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) decision to retain Otto Addo as head coach of the Black Stars.

Speaking on Accra-based Sporty FM, Adams revealed that he is unaware of any consultation between the GFA and government officials regarding the revamp of the national team’s technical staff.

Earlier this week, the GFA announced a restructuring of the Black Stars’ technical team, appointing a technical advisor and additional assistant coaches to support Otto Addo. However, Adams, who was recently nominated as Sports Minister, expressed uncertainty about whether the government was consulted before the decision was made.

“At the time the executive council took that decision, the President had not announced my name as the Sports Minister-designate,” Adams explained. “Following the announcement, I have engaged with individuals from the transitional team who were handling sports-related matters. None of them indicated any involvement or approach by the executive council regarding whether the head coach should stay or who should be added to the technical team.”

Adams further disclosed that he plans to meet with the Chief of Staff to clarify whether the GFA sought input from the government before making the decision. “I have yet to speak to the Chief of Staff directly to find out if there was any engagement with him at all and what his responses were—if they did engage him,” he said.

The Minister-Designate emphasized that, in the absence of appointed ministers, the Chief of Staff or the transitional team should have been consulted on such a significant decision. “If they didn’t want to deal with the transition team, at least the Chief of Staff was available,” Adams noted.

The GFA’s decision to retain Otto Addo and expand the technical team has sparked mixed reactions among football fans and stakeholders. While some have welcomed the move as a step toward strengthening the Black Stars, others have questioned the timing and transparency of the process.

Adams’ comments highlight the need for clearer communication and collaboration between the GFA and the government, particularly on matters affecting the national team. As Ghana prepares for upcoming international competitions, the role of the Sports Ministry in overseeing such decisions will likely come under further scrutiny.

For now, Adams’ focus remains on gathering information and ensuring that future decisions involving the Black Stars are made with the appropriate level of consultation and oversight. “I am yet to meet the Chief of Staff to understand the full picture,” he reiterated, signaling his intent to bring clarity to the situation as he assumes his new role.