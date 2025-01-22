Kofi Adomah Reveals Details of Alleged Shooting Incident in Dormaa

Ghanaian broadcaster Kofi Adomah Nwanwani has for the first time publicly addressed the alleged shooting incident that took place in Dormaa on January 15, 2025.

The incident sparked confusion after renowned journalist Afia Pokuaa, also known as Vim Lady, claimed on social media that Kofi Adomah had been shot in the eye and was undergoing medical treatment.

In a statement released on social media, Kofi Adomah’s wife, Miracle Adoma, also referred to as Nana Eturba, expressed her frustration over the widespread rumors and misinformation surrounding the incident. According to Miracle Adoma, the shooting left Kofi Adomah with blurry vision in both eyes, prompting his transfer for advanced medical treatment. After receiving initial care in Ghana, he was flown to Dubai for further medical attention.

Miracle Adoma later revealed the severity of her husband’s injuries, disclosing that he had lost sight in one eye due to the incident and eventually lost vision in the other. She also expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of support from traditional authorities in Dormaa, particularly the Dormaahene, who she said had not reached out to the family following the incident, which occurred during the annual festival.

On January 22, 2025, Kofi Adomah shared a video where he elaborated on the events leading up to the tragic incident, providing clarity on what transpired. His public statement is expected to put an end to the speculations surrounding his condition and the events in Dormaa.

