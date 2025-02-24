Kofi Adomah’s Wife Provides Update on His Eye Treatment: Progress Made, But Challenges Remain

The wife of popular broadcast journalist Kofi Adomah has shared an update on his health, revealing that while some successful medical procedures have been performed on his eyes in Dubai, the journey to full recovery is far from over.

Kofi Adomah, the operator of Kofi TV, was shot in the face while covering a festival in Dormaa last December, prompting his family to seek advanced medical treatment abroad.

In a heartfelt social media post, Mrs. Adomah expressed gratitude for the progress made so far but emphasized that more work is needed to save her husband’s eyesight. “Regarding my husband’s surgery, I would like to confirm that some successful procedures have been performed in Dubai. However, we are not out of the woods yet, so we ask for your continued prayers,” she wrote.

She also addressed rumors suggesting that Dr. Kwaku Oteng, CEO of the Angel Group, had not been supportive during this difficult time. Mrs. Adomah firmly debunked these claims, stating that Dr. Oteng has been a pillar of strength and assistance since the incident occurred. “Dr. Kwaku Oteng has been of immense support to us, and we are deeply grateful for his kindness,” she added.

The family’s decision to fly Kofi Adomah to Dubai was driven by the need to access the best possible medical care. However, the mounting costs of treatment have necessitated additional support. A GoFundMe account was recently set up to help cover the escalating medical expenses, as the family continues to navigate this challenging period.

Kofi Adomah’s ordeal has drawn widespread sympathy and support from Ghanaians and well-wishers worldwide. Many have rallied behind the journalist, offering prayers and financial contributions to aid his recovery. As the family remains hopeful for a positive outcome, they continue to lean on the generosity and solidarity of the public to help them through this trying time.

The road to recovery may still be long, but with ongoing medical efforts and the unwavering support of loved ones and the community, there is hope that Kofi Adomah will overcome this challenge and regain his health.

Read Her Post Below

_CORRECTION OF FACTS AND UPDATE ON MY HUSBAND’S HEALTH_

My attention has been drawn to an interview granted by Mubarak Yakubu on Peace FM, and I would like to correct some inaccuracies and provide an update on my husband’s health.

Firstly, I would like to clarify that Yakubu is indeed our son, but not my husband’s Personal Assistant/Public Relations Officer (PA/PRO). He is a loyal son, but there are certain information he is not privy to.

Regarding my husband’s surgery, I would like to confirm that some successfully procedures have been performed in Dubai. We are however not out of the woods yet so we ask for your prayers.

I would also like to correct the figures mentioned by Yakubu regarding the cost of the surgery. We will provide the accurate total cost after the successful completion of the treatment, as the primary focus now is saving my husband’s eyes.

I would like to take this opportunity to express our heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Kwaku Oteng, who has been a pillar of support throughout this challenging period. He visited my husband, provided financial support as well.

Dr. Oteng checks up on my husband frequently and his kindness is truly appreciated.

We also extend our sincere gratitude to Mr. Ibrahim Mahama, who has equally been very supportive. Our thanks will be expressed at the appropriate time.

We appreciate the concern and support shown by the public and kindly request that we be allowed to focus on my husband’s recovery.

Thank you.

Sincerely,

Nana Abena Etruba

(Mrs Miracle Adoma)