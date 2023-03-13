Kofi Akpaloo: Mahama has no chance in the 2024 elections

John Dramani Mahama, the former president of Ghana, has no chance of being re-elected, according to Percival Kofi Akpaloo, the founder and head of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG).

The former president has been characterized by him as a non-starter who is incapable of leading the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to victory in the elections of 2024.

In response, he has pleaded with the NDC delegates to vote against him in the upcoming presidential primary.

The former president is now traveling the nation to solicit delegates’ support for leading NDC in the upcoming general elections in 2024.

As the NDC opened nominations, Mr. Mahama was the first to choose nomination forms to run in the party’s presidential primary.

Professor Joshua Alabi, who will serve as his national campaign chairman for the 2020 election, chose the forms on his behalf.

Kofi Akpaloo, however, insisted that the former president had no possibility of returning to power to lead Ghana in an interview with Onua TV.

He argued that Mr. Mahama cannot prevail in the elections of 2024 because he misled Ghanaians horribly while serving as president and has nothing new to offer the nation.

“I don’t believe John Mahama will be able to win the 2024 elections, and I’m not even convinced his name will be on the ballot.

He claimed that the people calling for Mahama’s return were all NDC members who thought they could exploit Ghana once more; they weren’t well-intentioned Ghanaians who wanted progress.

According to Kofi Akpaloo, the Liberal Party of Ghana will win the general elections in 2024 and become the country’s new government, which will reshape Ghana.

He pleaded with the electorate to support him in large numbers as the next president of Ghana because the country’s two main political parties have let Ghanaians down.