Kofi Akpaloo Promises GH¢200.00 Monthly Allowance To Every Ghanaian Child

The Founder and Leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo has asked Ghanaians to forget about National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) to support the Liberal Party of Ghana to initiate the social intervention dubbed ‘Child Benefit’ policy.

According to him, LPG winning the 2024 elections will ensure the massive transformation of the economy hence his party his party will initiate a social intervention policy dubbed ‘Child Benefit’ to meet the needs of Ghanaian children if given the nod to govern the nation.

Kofi Akpaloo explained that the party would roll out policies and programmes to benefit children across all the spheres of social life.

“The Party intends to pay GHc200.00 monthly stipend to every Ghanaian child from age one to 18, while twins will receive GHc300.”

Kofi Akpaloo told Fiifi Pratt on Accra-based Kingdom Plus FM, he opined that lack of child welfare policy exposed children to various harmful practices and it was time the nation prioritised children’s welfare.

He said successive governments failed to prioritise children’s needs, beginning from the country’s democratic dispensation.

True transformation of the society, he believed could not be achieved without a policy on child rights that supported their education, health and livelihood programmes, particularly in vulnerable constituencies.

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako/Kingdomfmonline.com