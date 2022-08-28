Kofi Akpaloo Promises To Build 1,200,000 Housing Units For Ghanaians

The Founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo has announced that the government will build 1,200,000 affordable homes for Ghanaians across the country when he is voted to become President of Ghana.

The facilities, he said will be given out for mortgages and rent which will ease the accommodation challenges faced by Ghanaians in the country.

According to him, he remains committed to improving working and living conditions for Ghanaians.

Speaking at Bole with section of Ghanaians during his campaign, he said, “Everyone deserves affordable place to call home. LPG government will build more homes for Ghanaians , we will quadruple investments in the construction industry. ”

“Within my first two years, it is proposed that I will build 1,200,000 housing units on affordable terms that will be developed for all Ghanaians across the country.”

He added: “We all know, is the tip of the iceberg, but it is a good beginning.

Kofi Akpaloo will create an enabling environment by organizing the real estate industry, acquiring and regulating land and housing developments, rationalizing housing subsidies, developing mortgage finance as well as facilitating tax exemptions and holidays for the industry.

He observed the importance of infrastructure in support of economic growth had long been recognized, saying the provision of infrastructure services to meet the demands of businesses, households and other users remained one of the major challenges of economic development.