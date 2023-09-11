Kofi Akpaloo vows to set up a job fund

Founder and Flagbearer of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo has promised to set up a US$10 billion job fund to support young entrepreneurs in Ghana if he is voted as president in the 2024 elections.

He made the promise in an exclusive interview with Tecffocus24 just after a special children’s service at PIWC Asokwa in Kumasi, where he was a special guest of honour.

During the service, Mr. Akpaloo was given a brief opportunity to speak to the children and he laid out his flagship policy for children if he becomes president.

He assured the children that if he becomes president he will start a child benefit scheme, which will give free money to all children under the age of 18, to enable them and their parent to meet their basic needs.

Later in an interview with Techfocus24, he explained that his child benefit scheme will inject some money into the system and thereby stimulate demand for goods and services, which will then create a boom for businesses and the economy as a whole.

He argued that the reason things are tight for both businesses and citizens is because there is no money in the system, but he believes the child benefit scheme will be a key way for his government to inject some money into the economy and stimulate growth and prosperity for all.

“I know how this works because all my children were born in Europe and they are beneficiaries of Child Benefit,” he said.

Asked how he is going to generate money to fund his Child Benefit scheme, Mr. Akpaloo said “money is not inherited by generated and it takes brain power to generate it.”

Additionally, Kofi Akpaloo quoted from Joel 2:28 in the Bible, saying that in these latter days, young people are endowed with the vision of how economies can be transformed and grow, so his government will set up a US$10 billion job fund to support young and visionary entrepreneurs to lead the economic transformation journey.

He noted that some of the major world changers and billionaires like Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft’s Bill Gates, and the late Steve Jobs of Apple started their journey as teenagers, which clearly indicates that the the power and vision to change the world lies in the youth.

The LPG Flagbearer noted that successive government’s in Ghana collect up to 56% taxes from businesses but still they are unable to make a headway, adding that Ghana has loads of precious minerals and other natural resources but the country has not been able to add value to them and maximize the benefits.

“I believe our young entrepreneurs have the vision to make the best out of these resources so my government will focus on supporting them.

“We will make sure that the visionary young people will have a place where they can go and get the needed funds for research and development to drive their vision into fruition so the country will benefit from it,” he said. “When the young people generate revenue they will pay taxes and all of us will benefit.”