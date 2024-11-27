Wednesday, November 27, 2024
    Kofi Amankwa-Manu Applauds Bawumia’s Digitization Efforts, Calls Them a Game-Changer for Ghana’s Business Landscape

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    Kofi Amankwa-Manu, the Deputy Minister for Defence, has expressed strong support for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s transformative digitization initiatives, highlighting the significant impact they have had on Ghana’s business environment.

    In an impassioned address on Oyerepa TV, Amankwa-Manu emphasized that Bawumia’s efforts have revolutionized the way Ghanaians conduct business, enabling them to carry out transactions at any time, from anywhere, and from the comfort of their homes or businesses.

    “Dr. Bawumia’s digitization initiative has transformed how Ghanaians engage in business. Today, transactions can be done via mobile phones anytime, anywhere. This is the real policy innovation that matters,” Amankwa-Manu stated, underscoring the profound shift in Ghana’s business operations thanks to these advancements.

    Amankwa-Manu also pointed out that Bawumia’s policies, particularly in mobile banking and the expansion of mobile money services, offer far more tangible benefits to Ghanaians than any outdated proposals from other political parties.

    “What Bawumia has achieved is far more significant than any outdated policy proposals. It allows Ghanaians to transact from the comfort of their homes or businesses at any time of the day or night. This is the future of Ghana’s economy,” he affirmed, positioning the NPP’s vision as forward-thinking compared to other political platforms.

    Further reinforcing the NPP’s commitment to long-term solutions, Amankwa-Manu stressed that the party’s focus is not on delivering fleeting promises during election years, but on creating sustainable systems that will continue to benefit the Ghanaian people in the future.

    “We’re not just looking to the past with empty promises. We’re creating systems that will benefit Ghanaians in the long run, not just during an election year,” he concluded, highlighting the NPP’s dedication to building a stronger, more resilient economy for the country.

