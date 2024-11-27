Wednesday, November 27, 2024
    Kofi Amankwa-Manu Criticizes Mahama’s 24-Hour Economy Proposal, Praises Bawumia’s Digital Innovations

    Kofi Amankwa-Manu, the Deputy Minister for Defence, has vigorously defended Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), against criticisms from opposition figures, especially former President John Dramani Mahama.

    In a passionate appearance on Oyerepa TV’s Elections Field, Amankwa-Manu dismissed Mahama’s proposal for a 24-hour economy, calling it one of the most “nonsensical policies” he had ever encountered.

    “For Mahama to propose a 24-hour economy as a new policy is simply ridiculous. We’re in 2024, and the world is running on digital systems that allow businesses to operate 24/7,” Amankwa-Manu said, expressing frustration over what he perceived as Mahama’s disconnect from the current economic realities.

    Shifting the focus to Dr. Bawumia, the Deputy Minister highlighted the significant achievements of the NPP candidate, emphasizing that despite not holding the presidency, Bawumia’s contributions have been far more impactful than Mahama’s proposals.

    “Dr. Bawumia’s digitization initiative has transformed how Ghanaians engage in business. Today, transactions can be done via mobile phones anytime, anywhere. This is the real policy innovation that matters,” Amankwa-Manu said, underscoring the groundbreaking nature of Bawumia’s mobile money interoperability program, which has revolutionized mobile financial transactions across the country.

    Amankwa-Manu went on to argue that Bawumia’s policies are far more practical and impactful than Mahama’s proposed 24-hour economy. “What Bawumia has achieved is far more significant than any outdated policy proposals. It allows Ghanaians to transact from the comfort of their homes or businesses at any time of the day or night. This is the future of Ghana’s economy,” he emphasized.

    The Deputy Minister also criticized Mahama’s 24-hour economy proposal for its lack of clarity and practical implementation strategies. “The idea sounds good on paper, but it lacks substance and direction. How will you implement such a policy in a country where many people are still struggling with basic infrastructural issues? It’s a shallow proposal that lacks the depth needed to address the real concerns of Ghanaians,” Amankwa-Manu stated.

    Amankwa-Manu concluded by reaffirming the NPP’s commitment to long-term, sustainable progress. “We’re not just looking to the past with empty promises. We’re creating systems that will benefit Ghanaians in the long run, not just during an election year,” he said confidently, positioning the NPP as the party of innovation and forward-thinking policies for Ghana’s future.

    John Abdulai Jinapor Criticizes Ghana’s Economic and Power Crisis, Calls for Change in Leadership
    Electoral Commission Maintains Strong Relationship with All Political Parties, Dr. Bossman Asare Affirms
