Kofi Amoa-Abban advises Kojo Antwi on his father’s funeral

Ghanaian entrepreneur Kofi Amoa-Abban and founder of Rigworld Group has slammed renowned highlife artist Kojo Antwi for creating a GoFundMe account in memory of his late father.

In a tweet, the businessman lashed out at Kojo Antwi where he described him as a complete joke and questioned ‘Kojo Antwi if he has ever organized a free concert for his loyal fans.

Kofi Amoa-Abban advised Kojo Antwi to sell his properties to fund his father’s funeral.

He tweeted; “Kojo Antwi is a complete joke!!! You want £1,000,000 to bury your late dad, Have you ever done a free concert for your loyal fans in Ghana??/ Sell three of your properties in Accra to fund your dad’s funeral…”