Kofi Amoa-Abban Honoured at this Year’s Kundum Festival

Renowned business magnate who also serves as a board member of the African Club of the century, Kofi Amoa Abban has been honoured by the Axim Traditional Council for his unflappable sponsorship package to augment the commencement of the Axim Government Hospital Theatre renovation in 2017.

According to the Traditional Council, the Theatre at the time Amoa-Abban pledged his support has not undergone any major renovation since 1925.

“Indeed, your enormous contribution to promoting the well-being of the Chiefs and the people of Axim is overwhelming and it cannot be repaid in cash or in kind if the demand is made”.

Kofi Amoa-Abban is also known for various philanthropic works so it is not surprising that he extended this same arm of support to the people of Axim.

At the grand durbar of chiefs and people of Axim on the occasion of this years Kundum Festival, Kofi Amoa Abban expressed his gratitude the chiefs for inviting him as one of the special guests of honour to join the Axim Traditional Council and the people in celebrating this year’s festival.

Kofi Amoa-Abban’s visit was also to commission and handover the Axim Government Hospital Theatre rehabilitation project.

Kofi Amoa-Abban commended the Nana Nkwantabisa, for the good leadership and love he had to his people over the years. He particularly grateful for the cordial ties that exist between RigWorld and the Axim Traditional Council since 2017.

He especially commended the traditional council for prioritizing the welfare of their people through the Kundum festival celebration. He urged the people to support Nananom in their efforts to advocate for more development projects that will enhance the quality of life of the people of Axim”, he added.

The Axim Traditional Council and the people of Axim honoured Kofi Amoa-Abban with a citation at the durbar for his support over the years.

READ DR AMOA-ABBAN FULL SPEECH BELOW:

SPEECH DELIVERED BY DR. KOFI AMOA-ABBAN- CHAIRMAN OF RIGWORLD GROUP ON THE OCCASION OF THE ANNUAL AXIM KUNDUM FESTIVAL CELEBRATION AND COMMISSIONING OF THE AXIM GOVERNMENT HOSPITAL THEATRE ON SATURDAY 10th SEPTEMBER,2022

Nana Chairman,

HRM Awulae Attibrukusu III, Omanhene of Lower Axim Traditional Council,

Nana Edusei, Acting President Upper Axim Traditional Council,

Hon. Regional Minister,

Fellow Special Invited Corporate Heads,

Hon. MCE for Nzema East and other invited MDCEs ,

Hon. Members of Parliament (MPs) Present,

Representatives of the Diplomatic Corps,

Heads of Department,

Clergy,

Invited guests,

Nananom,

The Media,

Ladies and gentlemen.

I am grateful to God Almighty for his mercies and protection over us all as my team and I join the Chiefs and People of Axim Traditional Council to celebrate their annual Kundum Festival and also to commission the Axim Government Hospital Theatre.

This is my first time witnessing such a memorable event hosted by the Chiefs and People of Axim. Through Awulea and Nana Nkwantabisa, Rigworld established a friendship with the Axim Traditional Council and was invited to celebrate the same occasion in 2017. I am excited to once again join the chiefs and people to close the 2022 edition and commission and handover the finished theater project that Nananom have heralded since 2017.

Permit me to also use this occasion to praise Nananom of Axim for emphasizing the welfare of their people through the Kundum festival celebration and I will also implore everyone to support Nananom in their efforts to advocate for more development projects that will enhance the quality of life of the people of Axim.

Nana Chairman, the importance of tradition and culture in the life of the Ghanaian cannot be understated, and this cannot be recognized without the participation of traditional leadership.

With the help of traditional leadership, we celebrate festivals as a people to unite everyone, honor our ancestors, and, most importantly, inspire support for development initiatives.

It is crucial to note that as a brand, festival celebrations are significant events in the lives of our people all over the nation. As such, we believe it is appropriate to associate with the traditions and customs of traditional leaders, primarily in order to support developmental initiatives through such events.

The theme for this year’s Kundum festival’s is “Promoting People’s Healthcare Delivery, the Role of Traditional Leadership,” thus it is significant that Rigworld provided the traditional council with a seed grant to kick off the theater renovation project in 2017.

We at Rigworld are proud that Axim is a part of our success story since we strongly believe in and are committed to helping communities grow through a range of social intervention activities.

Nana Chairman, As it is one of our key values to support the development of our frontline communities, we would want to reassure you of our continued support and dedication to all communities that may approach us for human development-related projects.

Before I take my seat once more, I would like to utilize this opportunity to encourage all Axim inhabitants, both inside and outside of Ghana, to keep up their support for their deserving cause by maintaining their communalism in order to improve the welfare of their society.

Long Live Axim Traditional Council!

Long live Ghana!

Thank you