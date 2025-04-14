Kofi Amoa-Abban Rejects Media Claims in Prampram Land Dispute

Businessman Kofi Amoa-Abban has publicly denied involvement in ongoing activities on a contested 28-acre plot in Prampram, following media reports alleging his company’s role in the dispute.

In a formal statement, Amoa-Abban dismissed recent headlines as “misleading” and “defamatory,” asserting that neither he nor his firm, Kofi Abban Holdings, has violated a court injunction barring direct development on the land.

The injunction, issued by an undisclosed court, permits only third-party grantees of both Kofi Abban Holdings and rival claimant Titanium 123 Properties to operate on the site. Amoa-Abban emphasized that current activities are being conducted independently by these authorized entities, stressing that neither his company nor Titanium 123 Properties holds legal authority to intervene. He questioned why Titanium 123’s principal, Nii Kpakpo Abbosey, had singled him out in public accusations while similarly affiliated grantees remain active.

Amoa-Abban further criticized media outlets for publishing what he called “unverified” and “sensationalized” narratives, arguing the framing of the dispute as a personal clash between himself and Abbosey misrepresents the legal reality. He underscored that third parties act autonomously, with neither entity permitted to influence their operations under the injunction.

The statement also addressed ongoing criminal allegations against Abbosey, noting Ghanaian authorities are seeking him for allegedly supplying illegal weapons to land guards, a charge Amoa-Abban described as a threat to public safety. Abbosey has not publicly responded to these claims.

Amoa-Abban demanded retractions and public apologies from implicated media houses within 24 hours, threatening legal action to safeguard his and his company’s reputation.

Land disputes in Ghana, particularly involving commercial interests, frequently escalate into protracted legal battles, with injunctions often serving as interim measures. Analysts note that third-party engagements in such cases can complicate accountability, as grantees operate independently despite ties to primary claimants. The role of media in reporting these conflicts remains contentious, with calls for heightened due diligence to avoid inflaming tensions or disseminating unverified claims.

The Ghana Police Service has yet to comment on the status of their investigation into Abbosey. Legal experts anticipate further court proceedings to clarify responsibilities and potential violations of the injunction.

Please Full Statement Below

REJOINDER STATEMENT BY KOFI AMOA‑ABBAN

Tema, Ghana – 14 April 2025

This statement is issued in response to recent media publications, including headlines such as “Fight over 22 Acres of Land @ Prampram — Kofi Abban ‘Wickedness’ Exposed”, “Titanium 123 Properties Fight Kofi Abban Holdings & Others Over Land” ￼, and “The law is being mocked in broad daylight” ￼, which falsely associate me and Kofi Abban Holdings with current developments on the disputed land.

To clarify:

1. No Involvement in On‑Site Activities

A court injunction prevents both Titanium 123 Properties and Kofi Abban Holdings from carrying out any activity on the land. However, the injunction expressly allows third‑party grantees of both parties to work on site. Consequently, any current activities are conducted by those grantees and not by Kofi Abban Holdings. It therefore comes as a surprise that Mr. Nii Kpakpo Abbosey accuses me of these actions. Why does he assume that his grantees may operate on the land while ours may not? Moreover, is he a third party himself to be making such publications? Doesn’t he realise he is incriminating himself?

2. Independent Third‑Party Dispute

These third parties are acting in their own legal capacity, separate from either Kofi Abban Holdings or Mr. Abbosey. It is therefore misleading and irresponsible for any media outlet to frame the matter as a direct conflict between myself and Mr. Abbosey, when in fact neither of us is legally permitted to interfere.

3. False Narratives and Lack of Verification

It is disappointing that certain media outlets, some of whom failed to verify even basic facts chose to publish sensational and defamatory stories. This type of reporting does a disservice to the public and undermines confidence in our institutions.

4. Criminal Allegations Against Mr. Nii Kpakpo Abbosey

It must be noted that Mr. Nii Kpakpo Abbosey, the source of many of these claims, is currently being sought by the Ghana Police for allegedly arming land guards with illegal weapons, an act that poses a serious threat to public safety and order. He is encouraged to face the law and respond to these criminal allegations rather than distract the public with falsehoods.

In light of the above, I demand that all media houses responsible for these misleading publications immediately retract their stories and issue a full public apology within 24 hours. Failing this, legal action will be taken without hesitation to protect both my name and the reputation of Kofi Abban Holdings.

This rejoinder is issued in the interest of truth, accountability, and the rule of law.

Sincerely,

Kofi Amoa‑Abban