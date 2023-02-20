Kofi Amoabeng Charges African Leaders To Respect Time And Allow Systems To Work

The 6th edition of the Time keeping dialogue organized by Transformational Leadership Concepts (TLC) took place on Sunday, February 12, 2023 and hosted Captain Prince Kofi Amoabeng who shared some insights on theme ‘’Time as a critical national resources’’.

The virtual event, which kicked off this year’s program, was chaired by Togbe Kwasinyi Agyeman V, the chief of Adidome (a District capital in the Volta region of Ghana) and a Communications for change advocate, and was hosted by Mrs. Georgina, Asare Fiagbenu, a Communication for Development advocate.

The retired Captain, Author and Business leader indicated that, time defines everything and there are two aspects of it. The raw length of time and quality time.

He said time is our main currency as human beings and that respecting and loving people is about giving them quality time.

He said ‘’If we the citizens can focus on respecting the time of others, we can go a long way to change this country.’’

Relating the timekeeping issue to business, he said people need to understand that every business must help in making people’s lives better. It must help reduce the time they spend on things.

He said businesses must love the people they are doing business for. This will get them to reduce the processes required in accessing the services. Its only when there are improvements that’s what leads to profitability.

When asked by the host what ordinary Ghanaians can do to change their negative attitude to time, He identified African leaders, particularly, traditional leaders and politicians as the main culprits of time stealers.

Mr Amoabeng said ‘’the problems lie with leadership in our society. The environment shapes everything. we have created various customs and traditions that makes us waste time’’.

On the other hand, the citizens themselves are reluctant to change and therefore politicians and various leaders take advantage of the situation which in the end doesn’t help anybody.

He added that, notwithstanding the negative trends, the African has got the capacity and potential to change and to do what is right when the environment allows it. Citing the attitudes of Ghanaians abroad to back his statement.

The retired Captain said ‘’for a change to occur, the system must change. There should be structures put in place to ensure that the system works to the latter.’’ Leaders must serve as role models by adhering to the systems and structures put in place to ensure effective and quality living for all’’. He added.

Nana Kwasi Gyan Apenteng, a patron of the event contributing to the discussion said, scarcity of resources must force the ordinary Ghanaian to change the mindset and that, change as we all want to see must come through leadership.

Mr. Amoabeng then concluded that, we can only see effective and lasting change when institutions are powered and are allowed to work. He therefore called on participants to have a change of mindset and demand for the right leadership.

The timekeeping initiative is being undertaken to help in creating a better timekeeping culture in Ghana. It was launched to improve the chronic lateness and lack of respect for time and timekeeping in Ghana.

The Timekeeping series has featured distinguished personalities such as Prof. Lade Wosornu, a retired surgeon, poet, and a fellow of the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences, Nana Kwasi Gyan Apenteng, communication and culture Expert, Mr. Sydney Casely Hayford, social commentator, Manasseh Awuni, journalist and a social commentator, Ibrahim K. Asante, International speaker, trainer and peak performance strategist, Mrs. Comfort Ocran, motivational speaker and author, Mrs. Ewurabena Benin, learning facilitator and author, Yvonne Oppong Ayisi, a manager at CBG, among others.

The national timekeeping initiative is targeted at policymakers, media, legislators, event organizers.