Kofi Annan Centre And Afro-Sino Poised To Improve Performance

India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT (AITI-KACE), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Afro-Sino Centre of International Relations (ASCIR) to provide mutual assistance towards improving the operations of both organisations.

Dr Collins Yeboah-Afari, the Director-General of AITI-KACE, said the Centre was happy to be part of the initiative to ensure the growth of the technological space in Ghana and beyond.

“We are happy to be part of this initiative they have taken as a startup. We will help them as they grow the interest that they have chosen. My team and I are really happy to sign this,” Dr Yeboah-Afari said.

A statement issued by AITI-KACE, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the ASCIR was an African-based research Centre focused on extensive research on Africa-China relations, specifically in three main areas – Environment, Education and Economy.

Mr Arhin Acheampong, the co-founder for the ASCIR, said his outfit was concerned about bridging the gap with research and innovation in two ways; first between researchers and policymakers and also with the public.

He expressed gratitude to the AITI-KACE for giving the Centre the opportunity to partner it to improve its operations.

“I want to say thank you to AITI-KACE, we think that there is more to add to Afro-Sino on what you do and what you have done,” he said.

“The Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT ’s operational model is similar to ASCIR’s and this partnership will be mutually beneficial and invaluable in institutional learning for both parties.”

AITI-KACE is Ghana’s first Advanced Information Technology Institute with a world-class research facility focusing on innovating products and services for individual and institutional advancement.

ASCIR is a pan African research centre and think tank with a mandate to conducting research on Africa-China engagements, focusing on key areas of collaboration between the two partners.