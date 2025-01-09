Kofi Bentil Calls E-Levy the “Most Hated Tax” in Ghana

Kofi Bentil, Vice President of the policy think tank IMANI Africa, has described the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) as the “most hated tax” in Ghana, highlighting the widespread public opposition it has faced since its introduction.

The E-Levy, which imposes a 1% levy on electronic transfers of money, excluding certain transactions specified by law, was introduced under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government through the Electronic Transfer Levy Act, 2022 (Act 1075) and its subsequent amendment. The tax has been met with significant disapproval from the public, with many Ghanaians expressing their frustration over its implementation.

Bentil, addressing the contentious issue, noted that the E-Levy was a central topic in the 2024 general elections, with two major political parties—the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP)—actively discussing its potential removal. He pointed out that both parties had pledged to abolish the levy, and with the NDC emerging victorious in the 2024 elections, there is now public anticipation to see whether the party will honor its campaign promise.

In a post shared via social media, Bentil emphasized the intensity of opposition to the E-Levy: “E-Levy is the most hated tax I’ve ever seen!! All candidates pledged to abolish them. We live to see who stands by their word!!”

The tax’s unpopularity has sparked debates on its economic implications, with critics arguing that it places an unfair burden on the average Ghanaian citizen and stifles economic activity. As the new administration takes office, all eyes will be on whether the government will follow through on its promise to eliminate the E-Levy, or whether it will face continued pressure to retain or amend the levy as part of broader fiscal reforms.