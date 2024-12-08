Kofi Bentil Congratulates John Dramani Mahama on 2024 Election Lead, Promises Support

Kofi Bentil, the Vice President of the policy think tank IMANI Africa, has extended his congratulations to John Dramani Mahama, who is leading the 2024 election polls.

In a post shared on social media, Bentil expressed admiration for Mahama’s resilience, acknowledging the former president’s perseverance in regaining his place in Ghana’s political landscape.

“Welcome. You have my respect as a fighter who didn’t stay down when you fell! and will have my support as my President. May you succeed for all our sakes,” Bentil wrote. He added that, although he had seen great promise turn to disappointment in the past, he would offer Mahama a fair hearing and honest feedback, just as he had with Dr. Bawumia, Mahama’s main rival in the election.

“For Ghana’s sake, I will support when you do good work and speak up when I believe I should, but for all our sakes, I assure you I wish you well,” Bentil concluded, reaffirming his commitment to supporting Mahama’s administration if he wins.

Read His Post Below

Est Factum… it is done…

In times like these I speak to myself!

The fathers have eaten sour grapes, and the children’s teeth are set on edge. Jer 31:29

Sometimes the best don’t win, and the wrong people pay the price for the sins of others. But that is life… it ebbs and flows mostly not in ways we want!! and justice is what God and the people say it is !

This is what rule of law looks like.

It is not about what you want, it is about what the majority want.

Whenever that is made clear, you wrap up and sit back and let the will of the people prevail.

We all win when we understand this.

Regardless of how much you believe in your cause. It is not about you!! Others have ideas too and they prefer those. It is their right!!

The beauty of democracy is that winners get the power to do what they promised. So we will all see how the economy is revived. FSHS is reviewed but not cancelled. Poultry farms built. A 24hr economy is put in place and so on. Wish everyone well.

Fortunately this president is blessed with a solid digital base from which to manage things. Today GhanaCard works; a system we have never had working so well, I pray we build on that. So many other things also bequeathed together with a recovering economy, and yes a lot of problems too. Wounds to be healed. Broken trust to be rebuilt.

And keep hope alive, if the biggest loss in electoral history can be turned around, then there is more than hope for a great candidate who like many before him didn’t make it on his first try.

For you, stay cool, you’ve never sought anything beyond speaking up when you believed in something. continue what fate has assigned to you, Honest critique and proffers of ideas. Speak your truth, stand up for what you believe in, no matter how many disagree and how unpopular it may be. You know it’s the only way to live.

Remember the lesson learned that even the most promising politicians usually don’t know what they’re up against and often fail. Be therefore measured in critique knowing even the most promising of people can turn out to be a disappointment.

Dear President Mahama.

Welcome. You have my respect as a fighter who didn’t stay down when you fell! and will have my support as my President. May you succeed for all our sakes.

I won’t lie I have seen greater promise evaporate into disappointment so I’m not too giddy about your chances but as I requested for Dr Bawumia, I will give you a fair hearing and honest feedback.

For Ghana’s sake I will support when you do good work and speak up when I believe I should, but for all our sakes I assure you I wish you well.

For God and Country.

Welcome back and congrats.