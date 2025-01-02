Kofi Bentil Highlights Annual Market Fires as a Worrying Tradition in Ghana

Kofi Bentil, the Vice President for Policy Think Tank IMANI Africa, has expressed concern over the recurring market fires in Ghana, which he believes have become an annual tradition.

In a social media post, Bentil pointed out that the latest fire at Kantamanto market is part of a troubling pattern of market fires that occur regularly in the country.

The fire at Kantamanto started in the early hours of Thursday, January 2, 2024, and has reportedly destroyed over 100 stores in the area. While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, the Ghana Fire Service is actively working to contain the blaze and prevent any casualties.

Bentil, known for his critical stance on national issues, commented on the increasing frequency of these fires, calling them “a culture.” He noted that such incidents are no longer isolated events but rather part of a recurring issue that happens every year. He linked the phenomenon to broader infrastructural challenges, such as inadequate street lighting, and urged President-elect John Dramani Mahama to address these persistent problems.

“Kantamanto is burning again. It’s now an annual affair. If something happens consistently in a society it’s not an accident, it’s culture! We have a culture of annual Market fires and bad street lights. God Help Prez. JM to change it!” Bentil wrote.

His remarks reflect growing concerns about the safety of markets in Ghana and the need for systemic changes to prevent such disasters in the future. The call for action highlights the broader issues of urban infrastructure, fire safety, and the management of markets, which need urgent attention to prevent further loss of life and property.