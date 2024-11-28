Kofi Bentil Slams False Labeling of Electric Bus Female Driver as Kayayei

Legal practitioner and Vice President of IMANI, Kofi Bentil, has condemned the false labeling of a female driver of the newly commissioned government electric bus as a “Kayayei” (head porter).

On Wednesday, November 27, reports surfaced suggesting that a woman, trained as a Kayayei, had driven Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia through the city in one of the newly launched electric buses. The event was widely reported to have been part of a special programme aimed at equipping Kayayei with driving skills, thereby enhancing their employability and improving their livelihoods.

The footage of the driver navigating the electric bus with Dr. Bawumia on board was initially interpreted as a success story of the programme, which many believed was designed to empower marginalized women. However, it has since been clarified that the driver was not a Kayayei but a professional driver with the Bus Rapid Transportation (BRT) service, having been employed in the role since 2019.

Reacting to the misrepresentation, Kofi Bentil expressed his disappointment, stating, “Learn not to attach lies to big issues. The truth is no match for lies. A small lie over a driver can overshadow the whole electric buses achievement. Learn the lesson. We move.”

Bentil’s comments highlight the potential impact of misinformation on the perception of government initiatives, especially those aimed at empowering marginalized communities.