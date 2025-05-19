Kofi Bentil Warns of Impending Crisis Over Noise Ban Enforcement

IMANI Africa Vice President Kofi Bentil has sounded the alarm over escalating tensions between traditional authorities and Christian congregations in Accra, cautioning that Ghana risks a “preventable tragedy” if current enforcement methods of the noise prohibition continue.

The legal scholar’s intervention comes amid reports of traditional taskforces allegedly storming church services without police oversight during the Ga Traditional Council’s month-long Homowo festival preparations.

“We cannot tolerate unlawful invasions of worship spaces under any pretext,” Bentil asserted in a sharply worded statement. “The 1992 Constitution guarantees religious freedom while mandating orderly enforcement of all regulations.” His remarks reference multiple incidents where Ga traditionalists reportedly interrupted Sunday services to enforce the ban on drumming and amplified music, which runs through June 9.

The Homowo observance, commemorating the Ga people’s historical famine survival, traditionally imposes sound restrictions across Accra. While religious leaders acknowledge the cultural significance, Pentecostal Council representatives note growing unease about enforcement methods. “Three churches in Dansoman received ultimatums from groups bearing no official identification last Sunday,” disclosed Rev. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi of the Charismatic Episcopal Church.

Police sources confirm deploying personnel to prevent clashes but admit logistical challenges in monitoring all 1,200+ churches in the Greater Accra region. The Ga Traditional Council maintains its taskforces operate within bounds, with spokesperson Nii Adotey stating: “We accompany police for legitimate compliance checks—any rogue elements will face sanctions.”

This year’s tensions mirror 2022 confrontations that required National Peace Council mediation. Legal experts highlight a 2021 High Court ruling affirming traditional councils’ right to impose noise bans but requiring lawful enforcement protocols.

