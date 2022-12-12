Kofi Buah Nominated NDC Western Regional Patron

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle Mr. Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah has been nominated as the Regional Patron of the Western Regional Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The nomination followed an exemplary and selfless leadership since he entered mainstream politics in Ghana and his unique role in pushing the development agenda of the Western Region forward.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the Regional Youth Organizer Alhaji Mustapha Iddrisu and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Takoradi.

The statement said Mr Kofi Buah is the fourth Term MP for Ellembelle Constituency and Chairman of the NDC Parliamentary Caucus of Western Region.

He was a Deputy Minister of Energy under Professor John Evans Atta Mills’ administration and subsequently the Minister for Energy under the John Mahama-led government.

According to the statement, following his nomination, the Regional Youth Leadership would in due course together with him discuss the way forward going into the 2024 crucial elections.

“The Western Regional Youth Wing is grateful to him for accepting to play this significant role to galvanize support that will clinch victory in impending elections.”