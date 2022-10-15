Kofi Gyetua Ankuma tipped to win “Best Political Show Host of the Year”

The Western Radio and TV Personality Awards 2022 has nominated Kofi Gyetua Ankuma for the “Best Political Show Host of the Year”.

Kofi Gyetua Ankuma is one of Ghana’s finest live show hosts who is liked by many in the Western Region and beyond because of his good track record and professional style of presentation on radio and as host of corporate events.

Known in the showbiz scene as KGA, Kofi Ankuma is the only media personality from the Western Region to have ever hosted the Miss Ghana beauty pageant and National Dance Championship in the late 90s.

He has been a master of ceremonies (MC) and events manager for several corporate events in recent times in and out of the Western Region.

The trained broadcaster was once a management executive of Silver 92.3 FM in Takoradi.

He was the host of one of the most educative and thought-provoking news analysis and current affairs programme dubbed ‘Silver Pot’ on Radio Silver 92.3 FM.

He was also one of the pioneers of the first privately owned media house in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis, Skyy Media Group (Skyy Power FM and Skyy TV).

He was the producer for various programmes, including a relationship building show dubbed Get Closer on Skyy Power FM

He has also worked with state-owned radio station in the Western Region, Twin City Radio.

The Award-winning radio presenter currently works with Radio Maxx, a subsidiary of the Orange Family in Takoradi and one of the topmost radio stations in Takoradi, which is affiliated with Joy FM

His trump card has been his interviewing skills, emanating from his love and passion for research, and he could boast of solid experience in the radio industry.

Currently, he is the Executive Producer and host of One of the most objective News Analysis and Current Affairs program on Radio dubbed “The Orange Discourse” and also legal Education program “The Orange Faculty” exclusive to Radio Maxx 105.1FM in Takoradi

KGA, who has over two decades of experience in the media industry and much known within the corporate and media landscape, has made a lot of impacts on radio, paving the way for him to be counted among the best in the Western Region for more than a decade.

