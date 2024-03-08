Kofi Kinaata Announces New EP Release on His Birthday

Ghanaian musician and songwriter Martin King Arthur, popularly known as Kofi Kinaata, has announced the release date for his upcoming EP.

Despite his songwriting skills and multiple awards, fans have been wondering why he hasn’t released an album or EP. In an exclusive interview on One King Multimedia’s “Celebrity Central,” Kofi Kinaata revealed that his EP will be released on his birthday, April 15, 2024.

Kofi Kinaata, known for his Fante rap, freestyle, and writing skills, is currently promoting his latest single “Over Thinking,” which has been well-received. With the anticipation building, fans are excited to finally have a project from the talented artist.