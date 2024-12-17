Kofi Kinaata Expands His Horizons, Enters Football Administration with Team Moove FC

Award-winning Hi-life musician Kofi Kinaata has announced his foray into football administration, with the goal of providing opportunities to young talents from his home region, the Western Region of Ghana.

In an exclusive interview with CNN, Kinaata revealed that his football team, Team Moove FC, currently competes in the lower-tier league but has aspirations of making a significant mark on Ghana’s football history. The club is focused on nurturing young players, with teams in age categories ranging from under-12 to under-17, alongside a second-division squad.

“I have a football team because I used to play football, and we formed Team Moove FC,” Kinaata shared. “We are aiming to reach the Premier League and one day win the trophy.” He added that his ultimate goal is to create opportunities for the footballers under his guidance, helping them rise through the ranks and achieve success in the sport.

Known for his musical achievements, Kinaata is also a passionate football fan, particularly devoted to Manchester United. His decision to venture into football reflects his long-standing love for the sport, as well as his desire to give back to his community by fostering local talent.

With Team Moove FC, Kinaata hopes to contribute to the growth of football in the Western Region and provide a platform for young players to showcase their potential on a larger stage.