Kofi Kinaata’s Made in Taadi Concert Draws Over 40,000 Fans in Record-Breaking Return

The long-awaited Made in Taadi Concert, hosted by renowned Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata, made a spectacular return after a two-year break, captivating a crowd of over 40,000 attendees at the Jubilee Grounds in Takoradi.

The event, sponsored by Enterprise Life, marked its triumphant comeback on Friday, December 20, 2024.

The festivities kicked off with a youth seminar held at the Western Serene Atlantic Hotel in Takoradi, under the theme ‘Bridging the Gap – From Dreams to Reality.’ The seminar attracted over 1,000 participants, including students and professionals, who gained valuable insights from notable speakers such as Philip Osei Bonsu of Ekosiisen, Wilson Arthur of Skyy Media Group, Kwame Adu Mante, CEO of Focus One Group, and legal practitioners Pamela Arvoh-Mensah and Fiifi Buckman, the MP-elect for Kwesimintsim Constituency. A team from the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) also educated attendees on safe and regular migration practices.

The main concert, which took place at the Takoradi Sports Club on Saturday, December 21, 2024, began with a meet-and-greet session at 3:00 PM, before launching into the performances at 7:00 PM. Over 20 emerging artists took the stage to warm up the energized crowd, setting the stage for performances from music heavyweights like Eno Barony, Samini, Beeztrap KOTM, Donzy, Lasmid, Abochi, Nemesis Loso, and Orkortor Perry.

The evening also saw surprise appearances from Fameye and Kwaw Kese, who performed impromptu sets that thrilled the crowd. The concert continued into the early hours of Sunday, concluding at 7:21 AM after a marathon 12-hour musical celebration.

Fans and industry observers hailed Kofi Kinaata for the event’s flawless execution, which skillfully combined entertainment with a focus on youth empowerment. The event was also praised for its impressive security arrangements, with over 200 personnel from the Ghana Police, Ghana Airforce, Prisons Service, private security teams, and ambulance services ensuring a smooth experience for attendees. Notably, the concert recorded no casualties or major incidents, drawing widespread acclaim on social media for its meticulous organization.

The success of the Made in Taadi Concert has further cemented its reputation as one of Ghana’s most anticipated and impactful annual events.