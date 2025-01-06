Kofi Maafo Accused of Mismanagement and Nepotism at SSNIT

The Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Mr. Kofi Osafo Maafo, faces serious allegations of financial mismanagement, nepotism, and improper personnel appointments.

Critics have raised concerns about the management of workers’ pension contributions and claims of unmerited promotions within the organisation.

One of the central allegations involves Mr. Maafo’s approval of donations from SSNIT’s funds, including a GHS 245,000 contribution to the Okyehene during the traditional leader’s 25th-anniversary celebrations.

Critics argue that the donation violated established procedures governing SSNIT’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities.

According to reports, the donation was part of a broader series of donations made to the Okyeman community, totalling GHS 245,000, some view as a misuse of pensioners’ funds.

However, SSNIT management has responded to these claims, clarifying that the GHS 100,000 contribution was explicitly made towards a health screening programme for pensioners in the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area.

The Trust stated that the health screening initiative, which took place during the Okyehene’s anniversary celebrations and was part of its CSR activities aimed at benefiting elderly pensioners.

The Trust further emphasised that similar health screenings were conducted in various regions, including Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi and Tamale as part of its ongoing engagement with pensioners.

Mismanagement Allegations and Rent Allowance Controversy

Further concerns have been raised regarding the payment of a GHS 96,000 rent allowance to Ms. Juliana Kpadekpo, one of Mr. Maafo’s deputies.

Ms. Kpadekpo, who moved into her official SSNIT accommodation in July 2024, was reportedly paid a rent allowance for the period before her relocation, from March to June 2024, while residing in private accommodation.

SSNIT management explained that the rent allowance was initially paid for this period due to the administrative error of not updating the payment records. Once the issue was discovered in October 2024, the excess rent payment was converted into a loan, and deductions began in January 2025.

The Trust assured that such discrepancies are rectified when identified, citing examples of similar corrections made for former senior staff members.

Promotion Controversies and Political Appointments

Mr. Maafo’s leadership has also been criticised for alleged political favoritism in SSNIT’s promotions and appointments.

Several new managerial positions have reportedly been created for individuals with political ties, leading some to accuse the Trust of undermining experienced professionals in favour of political affiliates. These individuals are said to have been appointed to key positions without the necessary qualifications or experience, raising questions about the fairness of the selection process.

However, SSNIT has rejected these allegations, stating that all appointments and promotions were carried out in line with established procedures and based on merit.

The Trust emphasised that it remains committed to ensuring fairness in staffing decisions and fostering a transparent work environment.

According to management, concerns raised by the Senior Staff Association (SSA) do not reflect the views of other employee groups, such as the Industrial and Commercial Workers’ Union (ICU), which did not share similar grievances.

SSNIT also responded to claims of “sidelining experienced managers,” asserting that such allegations were unfounded.

The Trust further highlighted that decisions regarding new roles and responsibilities were made to align with organisational needs and improve performance.

SSNIT’s Commitment to Transparency and Fairness

In its response, SSNIT assured stakeholders that the organisation remains dedicated to the professional growth of its staff and the protection of pensioners’ funds.

The Trust has promised to continue prioritizing transparency and integrity in its operations while responding to any concerns raised by employees or the public.

Despite the ongoing controversy, SSNIT management insists that all actions taken under Mr. Maafo’s leadership are intended to improve the institution’s efficiency and service delivery to pensioners across Ghana.