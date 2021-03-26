Toronto -based Ghanaian artiste Kofi Mante has released a new single ‘Ghana Love’ entreating citizens to love their motherland and make it a better place.

Kofi Mante dedicated the song to every Ghanaian regardless of where they come from and champions the course of a better Ghana agenda with its educative lyrics.

Excerpts of the song lyrics say: “Let’s come together to think about the future. Let’s try our best to think about Ghana even though we are trying to make it in our personal lives. Let’s love each other and make Ghana a worthy place..”.

The song also celebrated the month-long Ghana campaign which takes place in March as we project our rich Ghanaian heritage includes food, clothes, music, among others.

The song released under Lion Palm Entertainment in collaboration with Mugen Vision and Big T Entertainment is accompanied with some beautiful and entrancing visuals of the motherland.

The video shot and directed by Gordon Appiah showcases the various monuments in the country.