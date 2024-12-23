Kofi Nti Exposes Challenges Faced by Ghanaian Musicians Over Booking Fees

Veteran Ghanaian highlife musician Kofi Nti has opened up about the financial struggles that many musicians in Ghana face, particularly regarding their booking fees.

During an interview with Fiifi Praat, Nti revealed that the amounts often offered by show promoters fall far short of the artists’ true worth, highlighting a significant gap between the value of their brand and their financial compensation.

When questioned about whether he had ever been paid £4,000 for a performance in the UK, Nti candidly admitted, “I have never received such an amount,” shedding light on the financial disparities that many musicians encounter.

The seasoned artist explained that promoters tend to prioritize recouping their investments, leaving artists with little financial reward. “Promoters are more focused on recouping their investments, and this leaves very little for the artist. It’s a tough situation,” he remarked, illustrating the challenges faced by performers in the industry.

Nti further emphasized that private events often offer better compensation for artists, with individuals who appreciate the craft being willing to pay for it. “Private events are where we see substantial payments because those who invite us appreciate our craft and are willing to pay for it,” he noted.

His comments resonate deeply in an entertainment industry where many artists struggle to earn what they truly deserve.