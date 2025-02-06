Kofi Ofosu Nkansah Backs Calls for Removal of Outgoing Government Appointees

Former Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship & Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, has thrown his weight behind the idea of removing Chief Executives appointed by the previous administration who refuse to vacate their positions.

His comments come amid a growing controversy surrounding the refusal of the Managing Director of the State Insurance Company (SIC), Hollistar Duah-Yentumi, to hand over to his successor, James Agyenim Boateng, appointed by the current government.

In a social media post, Nkansah argued that it is illogical for appointees of a former government to cling to their positions after a new administration takes office. He emphasized that just as the president who appointed them has the authority to remove them, the new president also holds the same power. “I support NDC foot soldiers chasing out any NPP appointee who is refusing to leave office,” Nkansah wrote. “If NDC appointees had not left, would we have gotten opportunities to also serve? Even in the same government, the president can appoint you today and remove you tomorrow, so what’s the point in resisting the president’s directive?”

Nkansah’s remarks highlight a recurring tension in Ghana’s political landscape, where transitions of power often lead to disputes over the tenure of public officials. The case of SIC’s managing director is a prime example. Duah-Yentumi, appointed under the previous administration, has reportedly filed for an injunction to block the recognition of his successor, James Agyenim Boateng. This legal maneuver has sparked debates about the propriety of such actions and the broader implications for governance and political appointments.

Critics argue that the refusal to step down undermines the authority of the new administration and disrupts the smooth functioning of state institutions. They contend that political appointees serve at the pleasure of the appointing authority, and their tenure should naturally end with the exit of the government that appointed them. On the other hand, some observers caution against abrupt dismissals, advocating for due process and respect for contractual obligations to avoid legal entanglements and ensure stability.

Nkansah’s stance reflects a broader sentiment within the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), which has consistently pushed for the removal of appointees linked to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC). His comments also underscore the partisan nature of such appointments, where loyalty to the ruling party often determines one’s tenure in public office.

As the legal battle over SIC’s leadership unfolds, the incident serves as a reminder of the need for clearer guidelines on the tenure of political appointees. While the principle of “winner takes all” remains deeply entrenched in Ghana’s political culture, calls for reforms to depoliticize public institutions and ensure continuity in governance are growing louder. For now, Nkansah’s vocal support for the removal of outgoing appointees adds fuel to an already heated debate, raising questions about the balance between political loyalty and institutional integrity.