Kofi Tonto Cautions Constitutional Review Committee to Stay Neutral

Kofi Tonto, a key member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) communications team, has expressed his support for the newly formed constitutional review committee led by Professor H Kwasi Prempeh, while also urging its members to avoid using the platform for personal political or ideological purposes. His comments come as the committee prepares to tackle significant constitutional reforms in Ghana.

In a post on Facebook, Tonto called for the review process to be centered purely on intellectual rigor and public consensus. He emphasized that the committee should not serve as a venue for promoting individual beliefs but should focus on reflecting the broad views of Ghanaians. “I expect this committee to do nothing more than an intellectual exercise that brings consensus concerning the views of the majority of Ghanaians,” he said. Tonto also warned that the final recommendations must be scrutinized carefully, highlighting the importance of ensuring that the process remains unbiased and in service to the public.

The committee was formed as part of President John Dramani Mahama’s promise during his campaign to review the Constitution. Its objective is to address gaps in the document and improve the democratic framework that guides the country. President Mahama stressed the significance of the review, noting that the Constitution must remain responsive to the evolving needs of the people. “This review is crucial to ensuring that our Constitution remains a living document, responsive to the evolving needs and aspirations of our people,” he remarked.

The formation of this committee is seen as a pivotal moment in Ghana’s political landscape, as it promises to address long-standing concerns and drive meaningful reforms. With its five-month deadline, the committee is expected to engage with various stakeholders and produce recommendations that could reshape the nation’s governance and legal systems for years to come.

President Mahama has shown confidence in the committee’s ability to deliver impactful results, but Tonto’s comments serve as a reminder that the committee’s work should transcend personal interests. The success of the constitutional review will largely depend on whether it can maintain focus on Ghana’s collective aspirations and avoid becoming mired in individual ideologies.