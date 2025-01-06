Kofi Totobi Quakyi Denies Allegations of Post-Election Violence Involvement

Former National Security Minister, Kofi Totobi Quakyi, has strongly rejected accusations made by Patricia Appiagyei, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Asokwa, who linked him to orchestrating post-election violence following the 2024 General Elections.

Appiagyei, in a press briefing, claimed that Totobi Quakyi, along with former National Security Coordinator Larry Gbevlo-Lartey, both affiliated with the National Democratic Congress (NDC), were responsible for inciting violence in the aftermath of the elections.

In a statement released on January 6, 2025, Totobi Quakyi categorically denied the allegations, calling them “categorically false, malicious, and baseless.” He expressed his disappointment, particularly given his long-standing commitment to Ghana’s peace and security.

“It is deeply troubling for an Honorable Member of Parliament to make such wayward, irresponsible statements,” Totobi Quakyi remarked, emphasizing his decades of public service, including his tenure as National Security Minister. He reiterated his dedication to maintaining stability in the country and ensuring peace.

In response to the accusations, Totobi Quakyi has referred the matter to the Inspector General of Police for an immediate investigation, expressing his confidence that the truth would soon come to light.

Read the full statement below

Re: False and baseless allegations on Post-Election violence

My attention has been drawn to allegations by the NPP MP for Asokwa, Hon. Patricia Appiagyei, that I and another person are responsible for post-election violence in the country.

Her claims are categorically false, malicious, and baseless. For an Honorable Member of Parliament to make such wayward, irresponsible statements are deeply troubling and disappointing.

As a former Minister for National Security, I have a vested interest in Ghana’s peace and stability. My decades of public service attest to this commitment.

Hon. Appiagyei’s reckless accusations have grave implications for post-election unity and national cohesion.

In view of this, I have referred the matter to the Inspector General of Police for immediate investigation and look forward to appropriate steps being taken to ascertain the facts.

Kofi Totobi Quakyi

Former Minister for National Security

Accra.

January 6, 2025