Mr Ishmael Kofi Turkson, a legal practitioner, has declared his intention to contest the December 7, elections as an Independent Parliamentary Candidate for Agona West.

According to Mr Turkson, he was the long-awaited Messiah for the Agona West Constituency to redeem the people from stagnation and lack of infrastructural development projects.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Swedru, Mr Turkson said he was determined to rescue the people of Agona West from political bondage.

He said after months of keeping his supporters in suspense, all was now set to begin the battle to unseat political party candidates who were unable to do much for the Constituency.

Mr Turkson said, “he has now laced his boots for the battle to lead the Agona West Constituency to Parliament on the slogan “Perseverance Brings Success and high determination, better life”.

Mr Turkson said he would launch his campaign soon to outline his vision for Agona West Constituency, especially in the area of development projects.

He said his campaign would hinge on inspiration from the “Legendary West Indices politician W.E.B Dubios who believed in a self-emancipation now”.

Mr Turkson said his rise from the Zongo to become a lawyer would inspire the youth.

He said with the appropriate technology the youth would become team players than to rely on empty promises.

According to Mr Turkson, he had the pedigree to lead the constituency with his experience as former Assemblyman for Dwenho Electoral Area and former Central Regional Chairman of a political party which chalked unprecedented success.

The Swedru based legal Practitioner said the constituents should expect a listening, generous, sympathetic, and down to earth team leader.

Mr Turkson said he was likely to cause a stir in the 2020 Parliamentary election.

He assured the Chief and the people of a comprehensive vision to ensure youth employment and emancipation.