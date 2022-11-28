Koforidua Ascension congregation gets new district minister

Reverend Justice Assumeng, formerly of the Europe Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) has been inducted as the Koforidua district minister.

The induction service was held at the Ascension congregation of the Church in Koforidua.

Reverend Assumeng has served in several capacities in the Church and until recently was the minister in charge of the Anointed congregation in the Europe Presbytery.

Preaching the sermon, Reverend Ebenezer Acheampong Asiedu, Akuapem Presbytery Chairperson of the PCG, said, people needed God’s word in the turbulent times and called for more evangelism to turn hearts of men to God.

That, he said must be the charge of every Christian to fulfill the great commission of Christ.

He reminded the district minister that Koforidua district was pivotal in the Akuapem Presbytery and therefore much would be expected of him.

He said following the COVID-19 restrictions on Church activities, many people had relapsed in going to church and urged him to do more evangelism to bring such people back.