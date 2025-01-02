Koforidua High Court Issues Interim Injunction Blocking Swearing-in of Akwatia MP-Elect Ernest Kumi

The Koforidua High Court in the Eastern Region has issued an interim injunction halting the swearing-in of Ernest Kumi as the Member of Parliament-elect for the Akwatia constituency.

This decision comes amid ongoing legal disputes surrounding the results of the parliamentary elections, which saw Kumi, representing the New Patriotic Party (NPP), declared the winner by the Electoral Commission (EC).

Kumi secured 19,269 votes in the December elections, while his main contender, Henry Boakye-Yiadom of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), received 17,206 votes. Despite Kumi’s victory being officially confirmed by the EC three weeks ago, the process has been marked by significant contention, with multiple failed attempts to finalize the results in the Eastern Region.

Boakye-Yiadom, who contested the results, has filed a lawsuit against the EC, Kumi, and the Clerk to Parliament. He alleges that there were irregularities in the collation of results and is seeking an injunction to prevent Kumi from assuming office.

After hearing the case, the Koforidua High Court ruled in favor of the injunction, which restrains Kumi from being sworn in, recognized, or gazetted as the Member of Parliament for Akwatia. The court’s ruling specifically prohibits Kumi and any related parties from proceeding with the swearing-in process or presenting him as the elected representative.

This ruling introduces further uncertainty for the political landscape in Akwatia, as the dispute over the parliamentary seat now moves through the legal system for resolution.

