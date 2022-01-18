Koforidua Technical University builds rapport with media

Koforidua Technical University (KTU), as part of the move to socialise with the media for improved information dissemination and education to the public, has organised a soiree and awards scheme for journalists.

At the event, some media practitioners were honoured for their sustained commitment to promoting teaching and learning at the University.

Among the awardees were; Mr Maxwell Kudekor of Adom Fm, and the Eastern Regional President for the Ghana Journalists Association; Mr Annor Obed of Star Fm; Nii Amartey Kanaku of Citi Fm; Ms Ama Tekyiwaa Agyeman of Ghanaian Times.

Mr Mathias Fred Agyei, Ag Registrar of Koforidua Technical University, said the annual Media Soiree instituted was important as it would boost KTU’s interaction with the media, exchange ideas and foster a positive relationship.

He said the school had opened its gate for journalists to collect relevant information about the school from the right sources for public consumption.

“I believe when information is taken from the right sources, it will build the school’s image as well as build the necessary networks that would enhance the work of KTU,” he said.

Professor David Kofi Essmang, Vice Chancellor for Koforidua Technical University said the University in keeping with its strategic plan (2016-2022), runs programmes and courses which would enable students to acquire relevant knowledge, skills and the right attitude for sustainable development.

He said the University currently offers programmes like Technical and Engineering, runs 20 Higher National Diploma (HND), 12 four-year Bachelor of Technology Programme, and a two-year top-up Bachelor of Technology Programme in HND Accountancy, Marketing, Renewable Energy Systems Engineering, Computer Science and the rest.

KTU was established in 1997 with 47 students, but currently has a population of over 8,000.