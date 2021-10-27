Koforidua Unity club beaten by Mampong Ubuntu VC

Mampong Ubuntu Volleyball Club were on fire as they beat Koforidua Unity Club 3-2 in the ongoing Eastern Regional Volleyball league played at the Asesewa R/C School Court.

Unity club won the first set 25-17, but failed in the second set as Ubuntu won that set 25-14 to bring the match alive, but the experience of Unity club saw them win the third set 25-22.

However, the league debutants Mampong Ubuntu won the fourth set 25-23 and went ahead to win the fifth set 15-8 to win the match.

In the other match, Asesewa Block Buster won 3-1 against Okere United Way.

It was the team from Okere which won the first set 25-21, and Blockbuster won the second set 25-17, with the third and fourth sets being won comfortably 25-18,25-20 by Blockbusters.

The only female match played in the zone saw Blockbusters ladies thrash Unity ladies 3-0.

They won the first, second, and third sets 25-22,25-19, and 25-21 respectively.

In the Asuogyaman /Krobo Zone, Odumase Spartans showed a spirited performance to defeat Hydro Spikers 3-1 at the Block yard –Akyease court in Akosombo.

Spartans won the first set 25- 21 but lost the second set to Hydro 19-25, then, Spartans came back to win the third set 25-20, before finally winning the fourth set 25-21.

Defending champions, A.S Spikers from Asutsuare beat Kpong Young Stars 3-1.

Kpong Young Stars had taken the lead by winning the first set 28-26, however, A.S Spikers took charge of the game and won the second, third, and fourth sets 25-21, 26-24, and 26-24 respectively.

In the female category, Hydro spikers ladies won 3-0 against Spartans ladies, winning the first, second, and third sets 25-0,25-0 and 25-0.

Bridge Spikers ladies defeated A.S Spikers ladies 3-0, they won the first set 25- 19, second set 25 -22, and the third set 25 -16.