The Council of Zongo Chiefs in Koforidua, in the New Juaben South Municipality of the Eastern Region, has condemned gayism and lesbianism as “below animal act” by all human standards.

Addressing journalists in Koforidua, Alhaji Mohammed Nurudeen, Chief Fulani and Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Muslim Council, said animals, which were not even gifted with the faculty of senses, did not engage in the same sex.

He also described the practice as “an abomination in the sight of Allah and a sin of the highest level punishable by death,” admonishing Ghanaian youth to desist from such “nasty and evil act.”

Alhaji Nurudeen noted that “the evil act should not be condoned in Ghanaian society.”

“It is obvious that the majority of Ghanaians are not ready for this devilish act [gayism and lesbianism] and will strongly condemn it with the last drop of their blood,” he added.

He said it was in line with this societal abhorrence of homosexualism, which is also in grave contravention with Islamic beliefs and practice, that Koforidua Zongo Chiefs decided to condemn the practice.

An Islamic Scholar and Imam, Kassim Tijani Abdul Rahman, also said, “The act of gay and lesbianism is a disease; education and advice are needed to get them to change.”

Ghana’s law criminalizes “unnatural carnal knowledge” in section 104 (1) (b) of the country’s Criminal Offences Act, which is interpreted as “penile penetration of anything other than a vagina.”

Last Wednesday, security forces led by the Ghana Police Service closed down the office of an organization that supports the LGBTQI+ (Lesbian, gay, bi-sexual trans, queer, intersex) community in the country.

The move followed weeks of agitations championed by religious and traditional leaders and a large section of Ghana’s population to shut down the office.