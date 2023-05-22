Kohene Technology Institute appeals for assistance to train more students

Mr Emmanuel Ohene Kofi, the Proprietor of Kohene Technology Institute at Adoagyiri-Nsawam Uptown in the Eastern Region has appealed for support to provide skills training to more students.

He said the institute needed salon equipment, sewing machines and computers to facilitate the training of students to acquire skills to become self-reliant.

He appealed to the government, philanthropists and non-government organisations for assistance.

Mr Ohene Kofi made the appeal when he conducted the Ghana News Agency round to inspect his ongoing five-classroom block project with a hostel, an office and a store being constructed in the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipality.

He urged parents and guardians to enroll their children into technological and vocational institutions acquire professional skills that would lead them to creating jobs for themselves.

Mr Ohene Kofi advised the youth to take interest and be serious in skills training to become business entrepreneurs to help reduce the high unemployment rate in the country.

He said since the institute was established in 2001, it has provided skills to over 90 students in dressmaking, tailoring and land surveying.