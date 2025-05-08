KOICA Aids GES In Training Math, Science Teachers

A 3-day workshop, held for all mathematics and science teachers in the New Juaben South Municipality of the Eastern region, commenced on 6th May, 2025, and ended on 8th May, 2025.

The workshops’ maiden edition climaxed the first phase of the KOICA project in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service.

It provided an in-depth and intensive activity-based learner-centred teaching skills on the theme “Promotion of Girls’ Competency In Math and Science With Gender – Responsive Pedagogy”.

The beneficiary teachers from both KOICA and Non-KOICA schools, including Koforidua school for the deaf, received training from their facilitators and mentors on handling and the use of evidence-based TLRs, integrating with real-life examples in the teaching of math and science in line with international standards.

After a series of activities and presentations to augment the facilitation of the workshop, an evaluation test was conducted for both math and science teachers, respectively, to draw feedback from the impact of the training workshop and how it will impact teaching and learning in the municipality.

The Focal Person for the KOICA project in the New Juaben South Municipality, Hajia Rukaya Issah, in a short address, revealed the positive impact of the KOICA project since its inception, saying it has been a bedrock that has accounted for the improvement of teaching and learning of the two subjects, thereby improving students’ performance in math and science in the municipality.

Hajia Rukaya Issah additionally indicated that as part of an effort to climax the first phase of the KOICA project, the New Juaben South Education Directorate will hold a similar and a final workshop at GNAT hall, which will mainly focus on Teacher Learner Cycle (TLC) on 16th May, 2025.

KOICA is a South Korean Government Agency initiative responsible for providing Official Development Assistance for developing countries aimed at poverty reduction, sustainable development, and international cooperation.

About KOICA

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) was founded as a government agency on April 1, 1991, to maximise the effectiveness of South Korea’s grant aid programs for developing countries by implementing the government’s grant aid and technical cooperation programs.

In the past, development cooperation efforts were focused mainly on meeting the basic human needs (BHNs) of developing countries and on fostering their Human Resource Development(HRD). However, the focus has now broadened to promoting sustainable development, strengthening partnerships with developing partners, and enhancing the local ownership of beneficiaries. Additionally, global concerns such as the environment, poverty reduction, and gender mainstreaming have gained significant importance in the international community.

Due to the continuously changing trends in development assistance efforts and practices, KOICA is striving to adapt to these changes by using its limited financial resources effectively in areas where Korea has a comparative advantage.

In particular, Korea has the experience of developing from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the most economically advanced, as recently demonstrated by South Korea’s entry into the OECD DAC (Development Assistance Committee) on November 25, 2009. The know-how and experience Korea gained from this transition are the assets that allow KOICA to efficiently support the sustainable socio-economic development of its partner countries.