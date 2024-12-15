KOICA Equips New Juaben Students With STEM Skills

Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in collaboration with the New Juaben South Education Directorate has commenced three days of STEM education camping at New Juaben Senior High School – Koforidua in the Eastern region.

The camping for junior high school students in the municipality forms part of the broader vision of the KOICA initiative to empower and equip students with Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) skills.

The project will also expose them to the handling and use of maths, science and ICT-related devices and the integration of practical means of solving problems.

To encourage gender-based learning and inclusivity in a more friendly learning environment, the camp hosted students from Koforidua School For The Deaf. It also attracted five students each from the 52 junior high schools in the municipality, comprising two males and three females.

Addressing the gathering during the official launch of the 2024 KOICA Gender STEM Camp, the Eastern Regional Director of Education Dr. Mrs Ivy Asantewaa Owusu, disclosed the significant advancement and strides made in teaching maths and science at the basic level in the Eastern region.

According to Dr. Mrs. Ivy Asantewaa Owusu, teaching maths and science at the basic level has shifted from theory-driven to practical and evidence-based, enhancing students’ understanding and interest in the subjects.

Dr. Mrs. Ivy Asantewaa Owusu reiterated that STEM education has become a necessary tool for the development of every nation therefore it is imperative to encourage our children, particularly the girl- child to be trained with the requisite skill set and knowledge for a brighter future.

She urged the participants to study hard and peer influence.

Dr. Ivy Asantewaa Owusu said, “This is the only district or municipality whose students have the privilege to participate in the inclusive KOICA program. We are happy to have our brothers and sisters with us who need an assistive device to move along with us so with STEM we are not leaving anyone behind.”

“We are in an era where we can’t do without science, technology, engineering, or mathematics. That is why you have the resource persons here to walk you through this responsive pedagogy that you will do away with all myths surrounding STEM to enhance your interest in science and mathematics,” she motivated the students.

The theme for this year’s camp was “Promotion of Girl’s Competency in Maths and Science with Gender-Responsive Pedagogy.”

The Deputy Eastern Regional Director of Education, Municipal Director of Education Mustapha Haruna Appiah and the entire staff of the municipal education directorate attended the event.

The Focal Person for the KOICA initiative in the New Juaben South Municipality, Hajia Rukaya Issah, outlined the objectives for the 2024 KOICA STEM GENDER CAMP. She said the students would learn a series of practical activities and mentorship programs.

Hajia Rukaya Issah additionally recounted the positive impact of the KOICA initiative on students’ learning outcomes particularly the girl-child in the New Juaben South Municipality.