KOICA lauds the excellence of Ghanaian scholarship beneficiaries

Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Ghana Office has lauded the continuous display of excellence by Ghanaian Scholarship beneficiaries in Korean Universities.

Ms Jeongyi Choi, Deputy Country Director of KOICA Ghana Office, noted that Ghanaians stood out from their counterparts from other countries and this has been affirmed by the various Korea Universities.

The Deputy Country Director of KOICA Ghana Office said she was also enthused with how students displayed academic excellence yearly when they go for their 18 Month Master’s Degree programmes in Korea.

“Ghanaian fellows’ proactiveness and enthusiasm in the various universities are super,” she stressed.

She said this at KOICA annual Thesis Knowledge Sharing forum for its scholarship beneficiaries under its Capacity Improvement and Advancement for Tomorrow (CIAT) programme in Accra.

The E-Learning forum offers an opportunity for scholarship beneficiaries to share their thesis with the public, work supervisors, and management.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year, four out of the 19, 2019 Master’s Degree batch were made to share their theses online.

Ms. Jeongyi Choi said KOICA has been organizing thesis fora because good researches were never complete without dissemination and knowledge sharing.

“Due to the COVID-19, we have had to change from physical gathering to online knowledge sharing. We created this cross-learning platform for deliberations, awareness, interactions a well as rally support from Management, supervisors, and the public.

We are hopeful that through thesis presentations, some of the research and recommendations would be implemented and adapted to scale up development of the country.”

According to the Deputy Country Director of KOICA Ghana Office, the research was critical in achieving the growth or changes that may be expected in Ghana and beyond.

She said KOICA would continue, through its CIAT, to contribute and develop not only individuals but also institutions and systems of its partner countries like Ghana by gleaning from Korea’s development experiences.

The Thesis Presenters who have completed their 18-month study in Korea, include: Michael Osei Tutu Bonsu, a tutor of the Ghana Education Service delved into the topic: “The role of Educational Policy of Ghana in achieving a knowledge-based Economy: Lesson from South Korea.”

Robert Selassie Setorwofia, an Assistant Agricultural Officer, Ministry of Food and Agriculture handled the topic Analysis of Agricultural Bilateral Trade flow among ECOWAS member states.

Matilda Owusuaa Ndaa, an Assistant Geologist, Hydrological Services Department, Ministry of Works and Housing shared information on the topic: “Performance Evaluation of River basin Boards in Ghana to implement IWRM- The application of Composite Indexes.”

Kayang David Mwinfang, a Forest Range Manager, Forestry Commission also touched on “Assessment of CO2 Sequestration Potential of afforestation projects under the Forest Investment Programme (FIP) in Ghana.”

The Master Degree Scholarship programme is funded by the government of the Republic of Korea through KOICA.

It aims at developing human resources especially government officials who would be at the helm of leadership and decision making.

About 1,200 Ghanaians from State institutions have benefited from the CIAT programme since the year 2010.

Some state institutions to have benefited from the programme are the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Audit Service, and Ministry of Works and Housing.