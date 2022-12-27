KOICA STEM for Girls project: 195 JHS girls receive training

As part of the KOICA STEM for Girls project, the Korean International Corporation Agency (KOICA) has camped 195 girls from 39 junior high schools at Ofori Panin Senior High School.

The four-day camp meeting at Abuakwa North Municipality was designed to increase girls’ competence and involvement in STEM education.

Certificates were given to all participants, including schools, camp prefects, best performers, and teachers who accompanied the girls.

Ms. Gifty Twum-Ampofo, Deputy Minister of Education in charge of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and Member of Parliament for the Abuakwa North Constituency, described women as resilient.

She encouraged the girls to take STEM education seriously and to challenge the notion that “this is not a domain for girls,” adding, “Whatever society has said that it is a domain for men is a lie. That domain is for all humans.”

She said girls now have the option to return to school after purposely or accidently getting pregnant, saying, “Whether you intentionally or unintentionally become pregnant, there is the opportunity to go back to school through the government’s initiated back-to-school policy.”

However, Ms. Twum-Ampofo counselled females to avoid immoral behaviours that could lead them into teenage pregnancy and infection with sexually transmitted diseases, noting, “abortion is killing, and the Bible says, thou shall not kill.”

The 39 schools consisted of schools from Oseim Circuit, Tafo Circuit, Kukurantumi South, New Tafo South, Kukurantumi Main, and New Tafo Main.

The students were taken through both theoretical and practical aspects of mathematics, science, and information and communication technology.

Quizzes, spelling bees, speed mentoring, and educational trips to the Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana and the All Nations University were also organised for the girls.

Ms Abena Gyamera, the Abuakwa North Municipal Education Director, said the activities were designed to boost women’s participation in STEM for the 21st-century.

She mentioned that the Abuakwa North Municipality won six out of eight gold medals, four silver medals, and a number of bronze medals at the Ghana STEM Olympiad Competition under the KOICA STEM Girls project.

Ms Nhyiraba Haizel, a CRIG M/A JHS student and camp prefect, describes the event as “exciting,” adding, “I have learned to be sociable and take learning seriously.”

She encouraged other girls to pursue STEM education and said that she aspired to be a doctor or a lawyer in the future.

The KOICA was established as a government agency to improve the efficiency of South Korea’s financial aid programmes for developing countries.