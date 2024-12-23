Kojo Antwi Aspires to Perform at Madison Square Garden, Prepares for “Kojo Antwified II” Show

Kojo Antwi, the celebrated Ghanaian musician known for his fusion of highlife, reggae, and other genres, has expressed a dream to perform at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York.

In an interview on the Asaase Breakfast Show on December 23, 2024, the “Music Man” shared his admiration for the legendary venue, saying, “I see Mike Tyson and other big shows there, and if I get the chance to perform, that would be great.”

Despite his extensive international performances in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Switzerland, Germany, and Italy, the prospect of gracing Madison Square Garden holds a special place in Antwi’s heart. His music continues to captivate audiences around the world, making him one of Ghana’s most enduring musical figures.

Antwi’s upcoming performance at the UPSA Auditorium in Legon on December 24, 2024, promises to be a showcase of his talent and stagecraft. The event, dubbed Kojo Antwified II, will feature performances from artists like Adina, Kojo Black, and a surprise act. “It’s a blend of different artists, and I’m the headline act,” Antwi revealed, adding that the performance will highlight his unique and exploratory stage presence.

Alongside his live performances, Antwi is preparing to release his much-anticipated new album, which has been ready for six years. “I have just about 13 albums. The truth is, the new one has been ready for six years already, and we’re just waiting for the right time to drop it,” he shared. His songwriting process, rooted in creativity and inspiration drawn from daily life and conversations, continues to drive his music, as melodies come to him intuitively, almost like “tongues.”

The renowned artist also addressed the common label of being a “highlife musician,” expressing his preference for a broader identity. “Highlife musician limits me as a performer. My music is centered around reggae, but there’s a lot of highlife and other elements in what I do,” Antwi explained.

Reflecting on the changing music industry, he highlighted the increasing importance of visuals in promoting songs, acknowledging that a song today cannot succeed without a video. He has also embraced social media to connect with fans, adapting to the evolving dynamics of the industry.

Looking ahead, Antwi shared his thoughts on his career’s longevity. “Everything that was created will fade out. When it’s my time, I’ll just walk off and allow the young ones to take over,” he said. Despite the inevitability of change, he takes pride in his lasting impact and his contributions to the Ghanaian music industry. In addition to his music, he is preparing to release a book chronicling his journey, which he hopes will contribute to the growth and development of Ghana’s music scene.

As the festival season unfolds, Kojo Antwi’s upcoming performance and future projects will no doubt continue to inspire and entertain fans around the world.