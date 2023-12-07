Kojo Antwi gears up for musical showdown on December 24

Music maestro Kojo Antwi will give his fans a special treat as he gets ready for his musical show, which has become synonymous with Christmas Eve.

The legendary Ghanaian musician has been consistent with his December 24th concert, and this year’s edition, dubbed ‘Get Kojo Antwified,’ would take place at the UPSA Auditorium in Madina.

The show would see ‘Music Man’ and his band members serve the audience with timeless melodies from his repertoire.

Kojo Antwi’s concert has been top-notch over the past three decades, and this year’s edition would be no exception, as he is known for an intriguing stage entrance and spectacular performance.

Followers of the music maestro can’t wait for what the ‘Merika’ hitmaker comes up with this time.

Tickets are currently selling for First Class (GH₵‎1500), Business Class (GH₵‎1500), and Club Class (GH₵‎350).