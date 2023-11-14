Kojo Barnni clinches top spot in Goldfields PGA qualifier at Celebrity Golf Club

Kojo Barnni from Tarkwa displayed skill and determination to win last Friday’s PGA event at the Celebrity Golf Club in Sakumono, clinching the top spot in the last qualifying tournament ahead of the prestigious 2023 Goldfields Professional Golfers Association (PGA) Championship.

The prominent golf trainer outshined thirty-three seasoned golfers, including formidable opponents, to claim the coveted first-place cash prize.

The competition, a vital precursor to the tenth edition of the Goldfields PGA Damang Championship, presented a substantial total prize package of GHC 45,000, aimed at supporting golfers in their preparations.

Barnni’s stellar performance over the four-day tournament culminated in a total gross score of 282. Notably, he maintained his composure on the greens, securing 70 points each on the first two days and concluding with impressive gross scores of 69 and 73 on the third and fourth days, respectively.

In a post-victory interview, an ecstatic Barnni shared his purpose to make a statement at the stimulating Celebrity Golf Club, acknowledging its toughness.

He emphasized his tactical use of the PGA Masters Championship as valuable preparation for the upcoming Damang event.

Achimota’s Lucky Ayisah got the second spot, beating Kwame Ligbidi and Vincent Cofie, both recording a 285 gross score. Alfred Kwame Nuamey, the Achimota qualifier winner, settled for fifth place after the four-day competition.

In the seniors’ category, which featured eleven golfers aged 50 and above, Robert Allotey won the top position with a gross score of 225, surpassing Mahama Dawuda. Robert Degbe, Peter Korsah, and James Larry claimed the third, fourth, and fifth positions, respectively.

During the brief closing ceremony, Alhaji Ahmed Padori, the Operations Director of PGA, commended the golfers for their outstanding performance and urged them to intensify their training efforts for the upcoming flagship Goldfields PGA Championship in Damang.

Padori expressed gratitude to all involved in organizing the competition, extending special thanks to Goldfields Ghana for their continuous support of professional golf in the country.

Present at the ceremony were the outgoing tournament director, Rev Akwasi Prempeh, Ghana Golf President Leonard Okyere, and Roger Adamah of Goldfields Ghana.

They hailed the golfers who competed for their exceptional display and hoped for a higher performance at Damang.

The next Goldfields PGA Championship will be held from November 29 to December 2, 2023, at Tarkwa Damang.