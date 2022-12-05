Kojo Barnni ends 2022 as Gold Fields PGA Champion

Kojo Barnii, resident professional golfer at the Damang Golf Club defied all odds to emerge champion of the 2022 Gold Fields PGA Championship.

He returned with a total gross score of 286 after playing 72-holes in four days at the tedious Damang Golf Course.

With a total of two under course par over four days same as second placed Vincent Torgah, the former back-to-back champion got the better off the latter after breaking the second tie with just a shot in the sudden death on double played hole 18.

A cash cheque of GHC 60,000.00 was handed to him by EVP for Gold Fields and Head of West Africa Mr. Joshua Motorti as the winner’s prize money.

His closest contender, Vincent Torgah also decorated him with the Champions Blue Jacket.

The win means he has emerged winner for the tournament three times.

Speaking to the media after winning the Championship, Kojo Barni commended his trainer and the hard work he put in and thanked the headline sponsor Gold Fields Ghana Limited and other associate sponsors.

“The tournament director Akwesi Prempeh pushed me hard to work hard so I will say a very big thank you to him for helping me make this win possible.

“When I look back at the tournaments I have participated in this year I can say that I performed really well in 2022 and enjoyed my play too.”

On his plans for the next year for his career and tournaments he would participate in, he said ‘We [my team] have a plan for 2023 but can’t put it out now but all I can say is that I need support from companies and individuals who wish to sponsor us for 2023 we will be grateful.’

Emos Koblah came third with Gross total of 291, Maxwell Owusu- Bonsua placed fourth with 292, and Yaw Barry with 295 score placed fifth.

In the senior category: Robert Degbe won with Standard Scratch Score of 223 pocketing GHs 20.000.00 while Brave Mensah came second with 224 points, Tournament Director Akwesi Prempeh placed third with 238, whiles Treasurer of PGA Dawuda Mahama and James Larry came fourth and fifth with 240 and 244 respectively.

Kojo Barnni has won the championship three times in 2017, 2018 and 2022 and holds the record of being the only player to have won the championship back-to-back in the competition’s history.

Vincent Torgah won the maiden edition in 2014, came back in 2016 and 2021 last year.

The already acquired legendary status Emos Korblah has won it once in 2015 which was the second edition and Lucky Ayisah in 2020.

Christopher Francis from Nigeria still proud himself as the only foreigner to lift the big trophy in 2019.