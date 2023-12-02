Kojo Barnni leads on day three at 2023 Gold Fields PGA Championship

Ghana’s top golfer and defending champion has taken the top position at the ongoing 2023 Gold Fields PGA Championship at Damang with a score of 69.

On the third day, he was at his best to over take Zimbabwean Visitor Mapwanya who also has a score of 69.

Nigerian Sunday Olapade is third on the sheet with a score of 66, while Vincent Torgah is at the fourth position with a score of 71.

Augustine Manasseh is fifth with a score of 73, as day captain of PGA Ghana, john Mawuli Nyarkoh moved to the sixth position with a score of 79.

Day one leader, Maxwell Owusu Bonsu has moved back to the tenth position with a score of 77.

In the seniors, Emos Korblah is in pole position, followed by Peter Korsah and Robert Allotey.

The exciting ladies category has Constance Awuni in the lead, followed by Jessica Tei, with Felicity Gyeabour at third and Mercy Werner at the fourth position.

The 2023 Gold Fields PGA Championship which ends on Saturday, December 2 is sponsored by Engineers and Planners, Genser Energy, Total Energies, Gaso Petroleum, Liebherr Ghana, Carmeuse, Barbex, Classic Cristken, and AECI Ghana.

At stake is 80,000ghc for the winner of the professional, while the seniors’ winner will collect 25,000.