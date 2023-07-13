Kojo Funds to release new song featuring Hajia4Real

UK-based Ghanaian musician, Kojo Funds is set to release a new banger which features Ghanaian sensational artiste Mona Moutrage famously known as hajia4Real in the entertainment industry.

The song is scheduled to be released on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

Kojo Funds on Saturday, July 8, 2023, posted a picture of himself with Hajia4real in a car with the caption “Be a good person and spread love”, “be you, not someone you’re not”.

Following the allegations of Hajia4Real’s $2M romance scam, the rapper seeks to advise individuals to be who they are and be positive in their endeavors.

However, Hajia4Real seems to be taking her music career seriously and ensuring that she still produces exciting and thrilling tunes for her fanbase.

Kojo Funds caught the world’s attention with his single “Dun Talkin” two years ago and has been riding off the success ever since.

The UK-based rapper is known for creating life related lyrics and melodies tunes in his music.

He came to the limelight with his album “Golden Boy”, and blessed with several features, including Giggs, Abra Cadabra, Bugzy Malone, Yxng Bane, RAYE, Kranium, Maleek Berry, and Masicka.

Nonetheless, Fans are eagerly awaited to hear from Hajia4Real’s first song after her romance scam.

Kojo Funds portrays the Ghanaian culture through his choice of words to the diasporas to create togetherness among British artistes and African artistes.