Kojo Kinn nominated for unsung category in Ghana Music Awards Europe 2023

Ghanaian musician and journalist Kingsley Ofori Appiah popularly known as Kojo Kinn has earned nomination in the 2023 Ghana Music Awards Europe.

During last year Kojo Kinn went viral for his stupendously invigorating performance on musician Episode’s Atia Challenge, many hailed the entertainment journalist for his ingenuity and his adept writing ability on the highlife masterpiece.

He went ahead to release his maiden commercial song this year dubbed “Be Kind” which is performing creditably well on both the digital and traditional media.