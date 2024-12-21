Kojo Manu Duah Makes History as No. 1 Pick in 2025 MLS Draft

In a historic moment for Ghanaian football, Kojo Manu Duah was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) Draft by San Diego FC.

The talented junior from the University of California, Santa Barbara, has now secured his place as one of the brightest young stars to emerge in recent years, marking a significant milestone in his career and Ghana’s football legacy.

Born and raised in Kumasi, Ghana, Manu’s rise to the top has been extraordinary. His football journey began at New Life Football Academy, a Division 2 club in Accra, known for producing top-tier talent who have gone on to thrive in European leagues. His exceptional skill set soon earned him a move to the Dunn School in California, where he further honed his craft before joining UC Santa Barbara. At Santa Barbara, Manu’s game-changing pace, vision, and goal-scoring ability made him one of the most sought-after talents in the draft, ultimately leading to his selection as the No. 1 pick.

While Manu’s selection stole the spotlight, other teams also made significant moves to bolster their rosters. The San Jose Earthquakes, after finishing at the bottom of the league in 2024, selected Saint Louis defender Max Floriani with the second pick. The Chicago Fire took Wisconsin forward Dean Boltz at No. 3, while the Colorado Rapids traded up to No. 4 and chose Cornell forward Alex Harris. The Earthquakes made another move with the New England Revolution to land San Francisco defender Reid Roberts with the fifth pick.

For Manu Duah, joining San Diego FC represents the culmination of years of hard work, discipline, and dedication. The club’s decision to invest in the Ghanaian prodigy reflects their ambition to build a competitive team around his immense talent. San Diego FC’s head coach, Mikey Varas, expressed his excitement during a virtual press conference, stating, “With Manu, it was very, very obvious that this is a player with tremendous potential. A player who’s already good but can improve a lot. He can be a player who dominates MLS in a few years.”

Manu’s success also shines a light on the invaluable role that New Life Football Academy plays in developing Ghana’s football talent. The Accra-based academy has become a pillar of the country’s football development system, continuously producing players who go on to shine on the international stage.

With his exceptional abilities, work ethic, and determination, Kojo Manu Duah is poised to make a significant impact in Major League Soccer and inspire aspiring footballers across Ghana and beyond. The stage is set for this young star to make his mark on American soccer.