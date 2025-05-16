Kojo Manuel and DJ Vyrusky make history with first hypeman-DJ set at Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2025

The 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) was a night of glitz, glamour, and groundbreaking performances. Among the evening’s highlights was a historic collaboration between renowned hypeman and MC, Kojo Manuel and celebrated DJ Vyrusky, who delivered the first-ever hypeman-DJ set in the award show’s history.

Held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre, the TGMAs celebrated Ghanaian musical excellence. The event featured performances from top artists, including King Promise, Stonebwoy, Moliy, and King Paluta, and honored industry legend Yaw Sarpong with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Kojo Manuel, known for his dynamic presence as the host of YFM’s “DrYve of Your Lyfe,” has consistently pushed the boundaries of live entertainment. His partnership with DJ Vyrusky, a 5x DJ of the year winner, recognized for his innovative mixes and collaborations, brought a new dimension to the TGMAs. Their joint performance seamlessly blended high-energy hypeman antics with masterful DJing, setting a new standard for live award show entertainment.

This collaboration follows Kojo Manuel’s recent accolades, including his fourth consecutive “MC/Hypeman of the Year” title at the 2024 Ghana DJ Awards, and the “Mixtape of the Year” award for “Cups & Bass,” a project with DJ Loft. DJ Vyrusky, on the other hand, continues to solidify his status as one of Ghana’s premier DJs, known for his work with top artists and his own hit singles.

Tagged the jam session by fans in the auditorium and home, the high energy session was blended with performances from Beeztrap KOTM, KOJO BLAK and Moliy.

The introduction of a hypeman-DJ set at the TGMAs not only showcased the evolving landscape of Ghanaian music performances but also highlighted the importance of innovation in live entertainment. As the industry continues to grow, collaborations like that of Kojo Manuel and DJ Vyrusky pave the way for more dynamic and engaging performances in the future.